Travis County tree debris drop-off sites closing soon

Travis County’s tree debris drop off sites will be closing soon due to decreasing demand.

Mansfield Dam Park will close after Sunday, March 26, and the drop-off site at Northeast Metropolitan Park is set to close after Sunday, March 19.

Both locations are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents should be advised Northeast Metro Park and Mansfield Dam Park staff will not be able to assist with unloading, and brush must be placed in the dumpsters, not next to them in loose piles.

The drop-off sites will only accept tree limbs, branches, shrubs, and leaves. Household trash, appliances, metal, or other non-vegetative debris will not be accepted.

Travis County residents can continue to utilize Austin Water’s Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant at 2210 FM 973 Austin, TX 78725 to dispose of their storm debris if needed.

Information on Travis County Transportation and Natural Resources (TNR) service areas for pickup, directions for preparing for pickup, and minimizing fire risks can be found on the Travis County Office of Emergency Management’s winter storm recovery page.

Residents can access the page easily by visiting https://oem.traviscountytx.gov/ and clicking on the red banner that says "Winter Storm Mara Recovery 2023."