Travis County voter turnout surpasses both 2016, 2018

By
Published 
2020 Election
FOX 7 Austin

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Travis County's voter turnout for the 2020 election has surpassed both 2016 and 2018.

According to the Travis County Clerk's office, as of 5 p.m. over 43,000 people voted on Election Day. During the early voting period, 486,939 people voted in person and 64,443 mail-in ballots were received, bringing the unofficial cumulative early voting total to 553,290.

Before you head out to the polls, etiquette expert Diane Gottsman has some tips so that you can make the most out of your experience and help make it a positive one.

Anyone in line by 7 p.m. is still able to vote, says the Travis County Clerk's office, but the cutoff for hand-delivering mail-in ballots has passed.

