Travis County voters to receive new sticker designed by UT Austin junior in November

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
UT Austin junior Ashwara Pillai won first place in the Travis County "I Voted" sticker contest. UT Austin senior Meredith Bowden won second and UT Austin sophomore Sebastian Trevino won third. (Travis County Clerk's Office)

AUSTIN, Texas - A brand new "I Voted" sticker is making its debut in Travis County this fall.

Designed by UT Austin junior Ashwara Pillai, the sticker, which features the iconic Texas bluebonnet forming a checkmark next to the words "i voted!", will be distributed to voters at all county early voting and Election Day locations for the November election.

The sticker was chosen out of 19 submitted designs, all from UT Austin students, as part of the first Travis County "I Voted" sticker contest, hosted by the Travis County Clerk's Office.

UT Austin senior Meredith Bowden won second place and UT Austin sophomore Sebastian Trevino won third.

The contest was open to all students attending college in Travis County to design a new sticker that included the phrase "I Voted" and contained the theme of voting and elections in Texas or Travis County. Judges picked the winning stickers based on the theme, uniqueness of the design, and artistry.

Multidisciplinary artist Dawn Okoro, Mexic-Arte Museum education associate Jose Luigi, and Laura Odegaard, cultural investment program manager with the City of Austin's Economic Development Department, served as judges for the contest.