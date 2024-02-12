Travis Kelce, Andy Reid respond to outburst on Super Bowl sideline

article

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 2024 in overtime, it wasn't necessarily looking that way in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers.

During the second quarter of the game on Sunday in Las Vegas, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce bumped head coach Andy Reid on the sideline, knocking the 65-year-old a few steps back.

"You guys saw that?" Kelce said after the Chiefs’ 25-22 victory. "I’m going to keep it between us unless my mic’d up tells the world. I was just telling him how much I loved him."

The Chiefs' offense had stalled at the beginning of the game, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Mecole Hardman 52 yards down the field to spark the team by getting right into the red zone.

But on the next play, with Kelce not in the game, Pacheco fumbled and the 49ers recovered.

Kelce then ran over to Reid and screamed at him after the fumble.

Reid said Kelce just wanted to be on the field.

"There’s nobody I get better than I get him," Reid said. "He’s a competitive kid. He loves to play. He makes me feel young. But my balance is terrible."

It was the second sideline incident involving Kelce and Reid this season. During a game against the Raiders on Christmas Day, an angry Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline, and when a staff member tried to hand it back to the tight end so that he could take the field, Reid grabbed the helmet and refused to give it back.

Kelce finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, including a crucial catch in overtime, to help the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl. One play after Kelce’s reception put the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, Mahomes found Hardman alone in the end zone for the winning TD.

With pop star Taylor Swift watching from a suite, the Chiefs captured their third title in five years – a run that puts them among the league's greatest franchises.

"Well, you know the goal has always been to get three," Kelce screamed on stage after sharing a kiss with Swift. "But we couldn’t get here without getting that two, and having that target on our back all year. ... How about that. We get a chance to do it three times in a row."

Mahomes and Reid are now halfway to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, who won six championships in 20 years together with the New England Patriots and were the most recent team to go back-to-back following the 2003-04 seasons.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.