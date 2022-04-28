Trevor Reed back home in Texas one day after Russian prisoner swap

A Marine Corps veteran from North Texas who was released after more than 2 years in a Russian prison is back home in Texas.

Trevor Reed reunited with his family after touching down in San Antonio Thursday morning. A Texas congressman was also there and shared video online.

The White House brokered a prisoner exchange to bring Reed home.

RELATED: Russia releases Trevor Reed, US Marine vet from North Texas, as part of prisoner exchange

Video from Russian state media appeared to show the Marine veteran being escorted to a plane in Moscow.

Reed’s family, who lives in Granbury, has been fighting for his release for nearly three years.

They believe he has tuberculosis and say he was not receiving proper medical treatment.

In 2019, Russian authorities said he got drunk at a party and assaulted a police officer while detained. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Some U.S. officials have called the charges "bogus."

His family recently met with President Joe Biden, urging him to speed up negotiations to bring their son home.

Wednesday morning, they got the call they’d been waiting for.

Paula Reed said it is the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

"When we got the call earlier in the week and they said something might be occurring. I said, ‘Am I going to have a good Mother’s Day?’ They said, ‘We can’t say, but yes.’ The perfect gift. Almost as good as the day he was born," she said.

"We’re so thankful for President Biden meeting with us and then taking this swift action after meeting with him. We believe that he probably saved our son’s life," said Joey Reed, his father.

Reed was exchanged for convicted drug trafficker Konstantin Yaroshenko.

The Russian air pilot was serving a 20-year federal sentence for conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the U.S.

Advertisement

Reed’s parents said they did talk to the president briefly on Wednesday and he invited the family to the White House.