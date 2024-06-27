Triple shooting in South Austin leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

The Austin Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in South Austin that left two people dead and another injured overnight.

APD says they responded to a shoot/stab call at 11:30 p.m. June 26 in the 2300 block of S Pleasant Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found three people with obvious trauma wounds, including one who had been shot in the groin.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital. APD later confirmed with FOX 7 Austin a little after 7 a.m. June 27 that a second victim had died.

Officers believe the shooting happened in the street behind an apartment complex.

At this time, there is no threat to the public and no suspect in custody.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact APD.