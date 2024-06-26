Austin 19-year-old arrested for stabbing woman to death: TCSO

article

A 19-year-old was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in eastern Travis County.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said on June 25, around 6:05 p.m., a 911 caller said someone had been killed in the 6800 block of Boyce Lane.

When deputies arrived, they found a dead woman with multiple stab wounds.

TCSO detained 19-year-old Keziah Titus, who was still on the scene, and later arrested her. She is charged with murder and is currently in the Travis County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the victim will be released after the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office has conducted an autopsy and confirms her identity.