Tropical Depression #9 forms, could threaten Gulf Coast as hurricane

Tropical Depression #9 has formed in the Caribbean.

It is likely it will turn into Hurricane Ida and make a move into the Gulf this weekend.

The water is very warm in the Gulf and the wind shear is low so I would not be surprised to see a major hurricane in the coming days. The official track from National Hurricane Center and the computer weather models keeps this tropical system east of Texas.

Disclaimer: Tropical systems have a mind of their own so the forecast will probably change in the next 24 to 48 hours so we will have to monitor this system very closely.

Right now, Louisiana is in the crosshairs of this hurricane and this would keep flooding, strongest winds, and storm surge east of Texas. Central Texas would be on the dry side (lower humidity next week).

If it decides to jog more to the west this could change our forecast. Stay tuned!

