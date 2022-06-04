Troubadour Festival brings barbecue, live music to Georgetown

The Troubadour Festival, an afternoon highlighting the best barbecue spots in Texas and featuring live music, made its way to Georgetown Saturday.

This is Georgetown's first festival of this kind and people were super excited especially for the food.

"We felt like it was time to bring the ultimate barbecue and music experience to Central Texas, where barbecue was born," said Chase Colston with the festival.

Over 40 barbecue vendors from all over Texas made their way to Garey Park for the festival. "Georgetown, it's grown like crazy over the last few years," said Haven Medrano with the festival. "But to have a huge music festival barbecue event is awesome."

The festival highlights barbecue spots in Texas with music from several bands. "It's a super mixture of a music festival and barbecue cookoff tasting, so tons of live music and just go around and taste all the barbecue your heart desires," said Medrano.

The event drew in a large crowd with people calling for it to be held here again.

"Two things that Texans love most is that we love barbecue, we love music," Colston said. "And when you can have both in the same place and you get cold beer and your family and friends all around, it's just…it's something you can enjoy all day. And it's a really cool experience."

The next festival will be held in September in Tyler.