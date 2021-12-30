Truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos granted clemency by Colorado governor after 110-year prison sentence

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has granted clemency to 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos who was given a 110-year prison sentence for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver.

The move by Polis comes as a state district attorney asked a judge on Monday to consider reducing Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence following public outcry from around the country and among truckers, with around 5 million people signing an online petition seeking clemency for him.

Polis says he is commuting Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence to 10 years and granting him parole eligibility on Dec. 30, 2026.

"You have wondered why your life was spared when other lives were taken. You will struggle with this burden of this event for the rest of your life, but never forget that because of this event, countless others will struggle with the loss of their loved ones or injuries as well. And you will serve your just sentence," Polis wrote in a letter.

Aguilera-Mederos testified that he was hauling lumber when the brakes on his semitrailer failed as he was descending a steep grade of Interstate 70 in the Rocky Mountain foothills on April 25, 2019. His truck plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck, setting off a chain-reaction wreck and a fireball that consumed vehicles and melted parts of the highway.

Colorado law allows for sentences for crimes deemed violent to be modified in cases with "unusual and extenuating circumstances," but those sentences cannot take effect until 119 days after a person enters prison. King and defense lawyers believe Jones can impose a new, reduced sentence before that and have it take effect later.

Four people died in a fiery crash on I-70 in Lakewood, Colorado on April 25, 2019. Semi truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

He wept as he apologized to the victims’ families at his Dec. 13 sentencing.

"When I look at my charges, we are talking about a murderer, which is not me," he said. "I have never thought about hurting anybody in my entire life."

Prosecutors argued he should have used a runaway ramp designed for such situations. Aguilera-Mederos, for his part, said he was struggling to avoid traffic and trying to shift to slow down.

The crash killed 24-year-old Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 67-year-old William Bailey, 61-year-old Doyle Harrison and 69-year-old Stanley Politano. Relatives of victims supported at least some prison time at his sentencing hearing.

