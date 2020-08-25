Trump amends emergency declarations for Louisiana, Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura

President Trump has amended the emergency declarations for Louisiana and Texas, expanding them to cover emergency protective response actions taken in areas affected by Hurricanes Laura and Marco.

The declarations will cover response actions in certain counties and parishes in the two states that state, local and tribal officials take beginning August 22 and going forward.

In Louisiana, the following parishes will be eligible for reimbursement for eligible Category B emergency protective measures:

Acadia

Allen

Ascension

Assumption

Beauregard

Calcasieu

Cameron

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Lafayette

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Vermilion

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

These parishes were previously limited to direct federal assistance, and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support.

In Texas, the following counties are also eligible for reimbursement for eligible Category B emergency protective measures:

Aransas

Bexar

Brazoria

Calhoun

Cameron

Chambers

Galveston

Hardin

Harris

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Kenedy

Kleberg

Liberty

Matagorda

Newton

Nueces

Orange

Refugio

San Patricio

Victoria

Willacy

These counties were previously limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support.

According to FEMA, this authorizes the agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

