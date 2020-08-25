Trump amends emergency declarations for Louisiana, Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura
WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump has amended the emergency declarations for Louisiana and Texas, expanding them to cover emergency protective response actions taken in areas affected by Hurricanes Laura and Marco.
The declarations will cover response actions in certain counties and parishes in the two states that state, local and tribal officials take beginning August 22 and going forward.
In Louisiana, the following parishes will be eligible for reimbursement for eligible Category B emergency protective measures:
- Acadia
- Allen
- Ascension
- Assumption
- Beauregard
- Calcasieu
- Cameron
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Evangeline
- Iberia
- Iberville
- Jefferson
- Jefferson Davis
- Lafayette
- Lafourche
- Livingston
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- Pointe Coupee
- St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St. Helena
- St. James
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Landry
- St. Martin
- St. Mary
- St. Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
- Vermilion
- Washington
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
These parishes were previously limited to direct federal assistance, and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support.
In Texas, the following counties are also eligible for reimbursement for eligible Category B emergency protective measures:
- Aransas
- Bexar
- Brazoria
- Calhoun
- Cameron
- Chambers
- Galveston
- Hardin
- Harris
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Kenedy
- Kleberg
- Liberty
- Matagorda
- Newton
- Nueces
- Orange
- Refugio
- San Patricio
- Victoria
- Willacy
These counties were previously limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support.
According to FEMA, this authorizes the agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.