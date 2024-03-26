Trump leads Biden, Cruz leads Allred in Texas showdowns, Marist poll shows

A new Marist poll is giving a look at where things stand in Texas for this November's election.

The poll was conducted March 18-21 among registered voters in Texas.

Election day will be November 5, 2024.

Presidential Race: Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden

Former president Donald Trump leads the rematch against President Joe Biden by 11 percentage points (55-44), according to the new poll.

That lead drops to 7 percentage points (53-46) when you look at people who say they will definitely vote in the presidential election.

Trump won Texas in 2020 by about 5.5 percentage points.

One of the big differences now is that independents have moved to Trump.

In 2020, Biden led among independents by 6-percentage points. The new poll shows Texas independents flocking to Trump by a 56-41 split.

62 percent of Texas residents said President Biden's mental fitness is an issue, according to the poll.

73 percent of Texas poll respondents say that President Trump's actions while president were illegal (42%) or unethical, but not illegal (31%).

Senate Race: Ted Cruz vs. Colin Allred

Republican Senator Ted Cruz leads over his Democratic challenger Colin Allred, according to the new poll.

Cruz holds a 51-45 lead over Allred among Texas voters.

The Marist poll showed that 53 percent of Texas voters have either never heard of Allred or are unsure if they have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of him.

See the full results of the poll here.