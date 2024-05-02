Georgetown ISD hopes to pass historic bond to address growth in schools

The fate of one of Georgetown ISD’s largest school bonds ever will be decided on Saturday by voters.

The district divided its ideas into four propositions, but they all have one thing in common: addressing the district's growth.

"The growth is the number one factor," said Devin Padavil, the superintendent at Georgetown ISD. "We are the fastest growing community in the country and so the need to have the facilities and not have schools that are overpopulated was pretty significant as identified by our community."

GISD said it expects an additional 6,000 students over the next decade.

"We will have six overcrowded campuses in the next two years," said Padavil.

Padavil said the bonds would build a new high school, middle school, and elementary school.

The district would then reconfigure Frost Elementary as a middle school.

Plus, it wants to expand and repair existing athletic facilities like East View High School’s locker room and field house, and the track at Georgetown High School.

Both high schools would also see upgrades to performing arts facilities.

Another top priority for the district during this election is security.

"We can't do anything unless staff, students, and parents feel safe in our schools," said Padavil.

Six of its schools would get new entrances with either bulletproof dividers or doors visitors must buzz to enter.

"We're redoing the entrance to make sure that our schools are absolutely safe that any kind of intruder or a visitor with ill intent can not get into our school, into an office, into the building without us having those safeguards in place," said Padavil.

The school district also said it hopes to purchase new and improved technology for its students too.

But of course, all of that adds up for voters since each proposition would raise taxes.

If approved, the district said it will likely cost about an extra $2.77 a month for the average home.

"We have seen the cost of building go up in the last several years and that number continues to soar," said Padavil. "Right now, whatever the cost of a school is, it is reasonable to assume that in a couple of years, it will be even more."

Georgetown ISD also has two school board trustee positions on the ballot.

The election is Saturday and polls close at 7 pm.