Mosquitos, and their diseases, return to central Texas with warmer, wet weather

We've had a lot of wet weather and warmer temperatures recently. That is bringing out those pesky mosquito, and the risk of diseases they carry.

Austin Public Health's Environmental Vector Control Unit says they have already found a lot of mosquitos in traps set out this week.

Mosquitos carry disease, including West Nile Virus, which is the most common in central Texas.

To protect yourself from bites:

Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active

Dress appropriately: If you are going to be outdoors, wear pants and long sleeves

Apply insect repellent that contains DEET to exposed skin and clothing

Drain anything that holds standing water in your yard; it could become a breeding ground for mosquitos, including flower pots, bird paths and old tires.

"Things like French drains, that could be underground; they don't even know could be breeding mosquitos," said Aaron Urbanek, environmental health officer with APH. "Gutters on their roofs have spots where the gutter isn't draining properly, and leaves are collecting, and that can be a spot for mosquito harborage. So, any of those locations, we want you to look for them, make sure you drain those areas of water. Check them often, because with the amount of rain we're getting currently, they could be fine one day and then back to a breeding ground the next."

Remember to rake up those piles of wet leaves in your yard, as they can be another breeding ground.

Austin Public Health says that, last year, 48 mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile Virus. Three people became infected, and one person died.

Officials expect it to be a very busy mosquito season this year.

For information, click here.