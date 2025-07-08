Trump confirms Texas trip on Friday with first lady

article

The Brief President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are traveling to Texas to tour the communities ravaged by flooding. Trump announced the trip during a Tuesday Cabinet Meeting at the White House. More than 100 people have died in the massive floods that hit the Texas area during the Fourth of July weekend.



President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday his plans to travel to Texas with First Lady Melania Trump to survey the damage caused by the devastating floods in the region.

Trump announced during a Cabinet meeting that they will tour the area on Friday. The news came a day after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trum would visit Texas "later this week."

"I'll be going down on Friday with the first lady and we will be taking a trip. And we don't want to get in anyone's way because, you know, it's what happens. The president goes, and everyone's around focused. I don't want anyone to focus on us, but it's possible they could have," Trump told reporters.

"They could have somebody saved still, you know, a lot of areas, some big area. And, you know, probably unlikely at this point, but that could be. I mean, there's they're thinking there could be the possibility, but, what a tragic situation, a good job. And we'll see you on Friday and we'll finish out the day here," he concluded.

Noem gives an emotional story of Texas visit after deadly flooding

Local perspective:

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, shared a story about leading federal response to the devastating flooding in Texas, telling Trump’s Cabinet meeting that she was overcome with emotion during the trip and had "kind of fallen apart."

"Very emotional, but also just so tragic," Noem told reporters. She added "Texas is strong" but also insisted, "We, as a federal government, don’t manage these disasters. The state does."

Trump signs disaster declaration for Texas floods

Dig deeper:

President Donald Trump signed a "Major Disaster Declaration" for relief for Kerr County in Texas, as flash floods killed more than 100 people over the Fourth of July holiday weekend and left others still missing, including girls attending a local summer camp.

Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday "These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing. The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was on the ground yesterday with Governor Greg Abbott, who is working hard to help the people of his Great State."

The massive flooding along the Guadalupe River, outside of San Antonio, has resulted in a large search effort as Texas officials are being questioned over their preparedness for the natural disaster.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by previous LIVENOW from FOX reporting and the Associated Press. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



