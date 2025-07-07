White House says Trump to visit flood-devastated Texas this week

article

The Brief President Donald Trump will travel to Texas to visit communities impacted by the deadly floods. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump’s tour is expected to happen on Friday. Trump signed a disaster declaration to aid with relief efforts for the floods.



White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday that President Donald Trump will be visiting the devastating flooding in Texas "later this week."

Leavitt noted during the White House briefing that Trump’s visit would likely happen on Friday, but that no final decision had been made.

She also said that what happened in the area was a "once in a generation national disaster" and urged "everyone in the area to remain vigilant, listen to all warnings and respond accordingly."

Leavitt went on to criticize Democrats and said that blaming "President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie" and insisted that the National Weather Service "did its job" in spreading warnings about possible catastrophic funding.

Trump signs disaster declaration for Texas floods

Dig deeper:

President Donald Trump signed a "Major Disaster Declaration" for relief for Kerr County in Texas, as flash floods killed at least 91 people over the Fourth of July holiday weekend and left others still missing, including girls attending a local summer camp.

Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday "These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing. The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was on the ground yesterday with Governor Greg Abbott, who is working hard to help the people of his Great State."

The massive flooding along the Guadalupe River, outside of San Antonio, has resulted in a large search effort as Texas officials are being questioned over their preparedness for the natural disaster.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by a White House press briefing, the Associated Press, and a Truth Social post from President Donald Trump about the disaster declaration for the Texas floods. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



