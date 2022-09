Trump documents: Judge hears arguments on outside expert to review records seized by FBI

A federal judge awaited arguments Thursday on whether to appoint an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI last month in a search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents. This kind of review, they say, would allow for "highly personal information" such as diaries or journals to be separated from the investigation and returned to Trump, along with any other documents that may be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

RELATED: Trump FBI search: DOJ files on possible 'special master' appointment for Mar-a-Lago docs

The Justice Department says an appointment is unwarranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records and identified "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.

The government says Trump lacks legal grounds to demand the return of presidential documents because they do not belong to him. The department has also expressed concerns that the appointment could delay the investigation, in part because a special master probably would need to obtain a security clearance to review the records and special authorization from intelligence agencies.

The hearing before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon was scheduled for 1 p.m.

RELATED: Redacted affidavit in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago search released by Justice Department

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Cannon had said on Saturday, before the latest arguments in the matter, that her "preliminary intent" was to appoint a special master. It was not clear whether she might make a final determination Thursday or how her view might be affected by the fact that the Justice Department says it has already reviewed potentially privileged documents.

It was also not clear who might be serve as that outside expert. In some past high-profile cases, the role has been filled by a former federal judge.

RELATED: DOJ says classified docs at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate 'likely concealed and removed' to obstruct probe

Cannon was nominated by Trump in 2020 and confirmed by the Senate 56-21 later that year. She is a former assistant U.S. attorney in Florida, handling mainly criminal appeals.

Tucker reported from Washington.