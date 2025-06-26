Trump directive creates 250-mile military defense area at Texas’ southern tip

article

The Brief A new 250-mile National Defense Area has been established in South Texas. This expansion is a result of a recent executive order by President Trump. The military will enforce the area with signage, monitoring, temporary barriers, and temporary detention of trespassers for transfer to law enforcement.



The Air Force has announced the establishment of an expanded National Defense Area in the southernmost area of Texas.

The expansion comes after an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in April, related to sealing the southern border and "repelling invasions."

Task Force to Manage 250 Miles of Texas Border

The 250-mile stretch of the National Defense Area (NDA) covers a portion of the Rio Grande River in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties, the Air Force announced. It’s the third such area to be established on the southern border of the U.S., and joins over 200 miles of NDA monitored by a federal taskforce created in March.

The land making up the NDA was transferred from the International Boundary and Water Commission through the General Services Administration, and will be administered as part of Joint Base San Antonio.

The Air Force says they are prepared to immediately begin enforcement in the area. This is expected to include signage, monitoring of the border, temporary barriers and detaining of trespassers "temporarily" until they are transferred to the "appropriate law enforcement authorities."

U.S. Border National Defense Areas

Big picture view:

The first NDA was established in New Mexico on April 21, covering about 170 miles of land along the border with Mexico.

A second was created in West Texas on May 1, covering about 63 miles between El Paso and Fort Hancock.

The areas were created following Executive Order 14167, which says that NDAs will "support the Department of Defense’s ongoing mission to secure the southern border in coordination with interagency and partner stakeholders."

Joint Task Force-Southern Border

The JTF-SB was activated in March by the U.S. Northern Command as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing effort to seal the southern border.

According to a proclamation when the task force was created, JTF-SB is responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations to assist the Department of Defense.

What they're saying:

"These efforts reflect USNORTHCOM’s ongoing mission as the DoD’s operational lead for homeland defense, ensuring the territorial integrity of the United States’ southern border," the Air Force said in their announcement of the Texas expansion.

"This is an important step in the whole-of-government efforts to seal the southern border and maintain U.S. sovereignty and territorial integrity," said USNORTHCOM Commander Gen. Gregory M. Guillot when the task force was activated. "Joint Task Force-Southern Border will lead as both the synchronizer of all joint capabilities and the land force commander for USNORTHCOM as we conduct operations on the Southern Border, building upon the excellent foundation set by Joint Task Force-North."

Fed Retakes Control of Texas Border Security

Dig deeper:

In 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a state initiative to continue the construction of the wall at the border of Texas and Mexico, as well as mobilizing law enforcement agencies for the purpose of arresting and deporting undocumented immigrants in the state.

The 2025 Texas budget was found after its passage to cease funding for the border wall, instead allocating all $3.4 billion in border funding to areas including the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard. In the four years of OLS, Texas managed to build 65 miles of wall, with 80 miles expected to be completed by the time prior funding runs out.

When questioned, Abbott’s office said Texas had been performing the duties of the federal government with the wall’s construction, and with Trump’s promise to resume security operations, the state no longer needed to focus on barrier measures.

This assertion appears to hold true; House Resolution 1, labeled the "One Big Beautiful Bill," sets aside $46.5 billion in spending for the southern border’s physical security. Additionally, the bill would reimburse states for their efforts in securing the border during former President Joe Biden’s tenure.

What's next:

The spending bill has passed out of the U.S. House, and a version remains pending in the Senate with Trump urging an expedited process to move the legislation to his desk.