Trump implies he would support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy

Donald Trump is hinting that he would support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy.

During a radio interview, the Republican presidential frontrunner slammed Democrats for not endorsing a ban that would limit abortions in states that still allow the procedure.

"We’re going to come up with a time — and maybe we could bring the country together on that issue," Trump told "Sid & Friends in the Morning" on Tuesday.

Trump was asked by a reporter later Tuesday about a ban on abortion at 16 weeks, to which he replied, "We’ll be talking about that soon."

In February, Trump’s campaign dismissed reports that he privately expressed a ban on abortion after 16 weeks of pregnancy, calling the report "fake news."

According to the Associated Press, his campaign did not offer details on Trump’s plans, only saying he planned to "negotiate a deal" on abortion.

The former president has taken credit for overturning abortion rights in America by appointing three U.S. Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling establishing a constitutional protection for abortion, the AP noted.

Abortion rights have been a key issue for voters in recent years, and Democrats and President Joe Biden's campaign are planning to highlight the issue as a clear split from Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




