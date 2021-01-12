Protesters converge on Texas Capitol as Legislative Session begins

As the Legislative Session gets underway in Austin, protesters once again converged on the Texas State Capitol to voice opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and their support for President Trump.

It comes amid heightened security concerns in the wake of the riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. and a new warning from the FBI.

The march is being organized by the Texas Freedom Coalition and other conservative groups and was timed to coincide with the Texas House and Texas Senate convening.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

The protesters are voicing their opposition to COVID-related restrictions on access to the Capitol such as the ones in effect for the session's opening day. They want to see the restrictions lifted and are calling for an end to the emergency orders that have been put in place during the pandemic. The group is also voicing its support for President Trump.

The FBI recently warned about the potential for armed protests at state capitols across the country ahead of Inauguration Day. In response, Texas DPS has added additional patrols and beefed up other security measures.