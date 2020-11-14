Trump supporters gather at Texas State Capitol protesting election results 

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in front of the Texas State Capitol Saturday echoing the President's claim that widespread voter fraud impacted the election’s outcome.

The claim has been disputed by election officials throughout the United States, who say any issues they experienced were not substantial enough to impact results.

“It is possible to swing an entire election based on marginal error.” said demonstrator Deaven Mabry.

Major media outlets, including FOX, have called the election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

“The media is the biggest enemy to our democracy and freedom!” shouted demonstrator Dr. Kevin Vu.

States must certify their election results by December 14 when the electoral college meets. FOX 7 Austin asked demonstrators why they felt the election results were “fraudulent.”

“Because everyone I talk to, no matter where I go, they’re for Trump,” replied Sally Ann Milavec. "No matter their colors, no matter what state, no matter their socioeconomic condition, they know that the man did what’s best for the country and they want him to do some more. They know that the man loves us.”

Dr. Alvin Dieu Nguyen, a Vietnamese immigrant, said he attended the demonstration because he believes “the Democratic party is being penetrated by communism.”

The battleground states of Arizona and Georgia are among those that have yet to certify their results. Earlier this week Georgia announced that it would conduct a manual hand recount. That recount is happening because of Biden's narrow 0.3 percent lead.

Some demonstrators Saturday called for a nationwide recount. Milavec says she will not be satisfied unless it is done “on camera” where everyone can watch.

Others are calling for an entirely new election. “We deserve a re-vote. America deserves a re-vote!” Abigail Noel shouted into a megaphone.

