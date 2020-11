Use the map below to view the electoral voting results for the 2020 Election.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

IMPORTANT RACES TO WATCH IN TEXAS

VOTER RESOURCES

Everything you need to know to vote in Texas on Election Day

Advertisement

Will MJ Hegar unseat John Cornyn? The race for U.S Senate

Candidates running for Austin City Council in 2020 election

Austin voters to decide on Project Connect this Election Day

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS