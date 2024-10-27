Trunk or Treat 2024: Travis County Sheriff's Office hosts annual event

The Brief Kids, community members gathered at TCSO HQ for the annual Trunk or Treat TCSO's vehicles were also decorated in different themes and kids voted for their favorite



Costumes and candy made for a spook-tacular evening with the Travis County Sheriff's Office at their annual Trunk or Treat.

Superheroes, athletes, clowns and princesses all gathered at the event at TCSO's headquarters on Airport Boulevard.

"For us, it's a lot of fun to interact with the community and see all the kids dressed up and to meet the families," said Kristen Dark, public information officer. "For the community, it's fun to come out and see what our employees have done with our law enforcement vehicles."

TCSO's vehicles were all decorated in different themes and kids got to vote for their favorite.

"We keep on upping the game every year because we want to win. Our units want to win those bragging rights," Dark said.

It's an event all about fun and the same is expected on Halloween night when kids are out in the neighborhoods.

"Enjoy yourselves. But with the awareness that there's elevated activities, there's kids running around and it's just a time to be a little bit extra courteous. When you're driving through neighborhoods," Dark said.