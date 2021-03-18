Twelve indicted for drug trafficking in San Antonio-area

Twelve San Antonio residents now face federal drug trafficking charges, says the U.S. Attorney's office.

The U.S. Attorney's office says that according to a federal grand jury indictment unsealed March 18, the defendants conspired last year to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. The twelve have been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance:

Francisco Garza aka "Pancho," 52

Joe Angel Villarreal aka "Compadre," 55

Frank Zepeda aka "Pancho," 51

Jose Tabares, 53

Matthew Villa, 51

Michelle Zamarripa, 59

Jacqueline Alvarez, 57

Rodger Hernandez aka "Rocky," 43

Jay Haggard, 34

Oscar Heredia, 37

Jason Gutierrez aka "Big Mac," 37

Jacob Sanchez, 21

The indictment also charges Haggard with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, namely a Taurus semi-automatic pistol on August 28, 2020. According to court records, Haggard was convicted in 2006 and sentenced to four years imprisonment for aggravated robbery in Bexar County.

Nine of the twelve were arrested by federal, state, and local authorities on March 17, and Hernandez, Haggard, and Heredia were already in custody, says the U.S. Attorney's office.

Authorities also recently seized approximately two kilograms of cocaine, over 30 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, methamphetamine, three handguns, and approximately $235,000, says the US Attorney's office. Previously, authorities seized approximately 21 kilograms of cocaine, 100 kilograms of methamphetamine, a firearm, and approximately $124,000 along with other assets attributable to this organization.

All the defendants, excepting Gutierrez, face between 10 years and life in federal prison upon conviction of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Gutierrez faces between five and 40 years upon conviction. Haggard faces up to 10 years in federal prison upon conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm.