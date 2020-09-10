Two arrested after search warrant results in seizure of narcotics in Buda

Two men were arrested in Buda after police found narcotics and cash while executing a search warrant.

The Hays County Narcotics Task Force executed the warrant in the 700 block of Rolling Hills in Buda on Sept. 4. Police seized 36 grams of marijuana, 31.5 grams of cocaine, 26 tabs of LSD, and about $2,075 in cash, says the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

19-year-old Jose Edwardo Villegas III and 22-year-old John Paul Arrellano were arrested.

Advertisement

Villegas, who HCSO says is a confirmed gang member, was booked into the Hays County Jail for first-degree felony Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >= 4 grams < 200 grams, second-degree felony Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1A >= 20 doses, and several Class C Misdemeanors.

RELATED: 11 arrested in connection with 75 burglaries in Hays County

Arrellano was booked into the Hays County Jail for first-degree felony Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

HCSO says other arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

For more Buda news, click here.