Two arrested for robbery at the Lucky Treasures Game Room in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department has arrested two suspects for the aggravated robbery at the Lucky Treasures Game Room.

According to police, the robbery took place around 8 am on Tuesday, Nov 17 at the Lucky Treasures Game Room located at 4302 East Rancier Avenue in Killeen. The victim reported that an unknown white male entered the business wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, with the hood over his head and a mask over his face. The suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were able to identify two suspects, with one being the getaway driver.

40-year-old Franklin Derek Cepeda Camacho and 31-year-old Courtney Michelle Maldonado have been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

The case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and complaints were returned, charging 40-year-old Franklin Derek Cepeda Camacho and 31-year-old Courtney Michelle Maldonado with Aggravated Robbery.

On Monday, November 30, 2020, Camacho and Maldonado were located and arrested without incident. Both are currently in the Bell County Jail.