Two arrested in Giddings for burglaries in Fayette, Lee counties

Two men have been arrested in Giddings for burglaries in Fayette and Lee counties, says the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

On August 17, FCSO responded to a home off US 290 in the Carmine area for a call about a burglary of a motor vehicle. FCSO found two vehicles burglarized and says that tools, firearms, knives and a computer were stolen from them.

Two men were found in Giddings and taken into custody on separate charges. Stolen property from burglaries in Fayette County and Lee County were found in their possession, says FCSO.

The suspects' names have not been released. FCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

