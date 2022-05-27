Two more APD officers indicted for actions during May 2020 protests

Two more Austin police officers have been indicted for their alleged actions during the May 2020 protests following the deaths of George Floyd and Mike Ramos.

Officers Chance Bretches and James Morgan have both been indicted for first-degree felony Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury by a Public Servant and first-degree felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon by a Public Servant by a special grand jury.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office said the victim in one case was a medic assisting someone injured in the protest when she was allegedly shot with a deadly weapon by Officer Bretches, causing her to lose part of her finger as a result.

The victim in the other case was also allegedly shot with a deadly weapon by Officer Morgan and suffered serious bodily injury as a result.

The two cases are being prosecuted in separate courts.

These latest indictments come as the statute of limitations to file assault charges is set to expire at the end of the month.

Nineteen Austin police officers have already been indicted for allegedly using excessive force during the protests, which at times turned violent with rocks and urine filled bottles thrown at police. Bean bags fired from shotguns were used on several occasions. It has been suggested the munitions fired at protesters were faulty, and senior command staff was aware of the problem.

Advertisement

Recently the Grand Jury review of the actions by police was expanded to include Chief Joseph Chacon and former Chief Brian Manley and possibly 10 more officers.