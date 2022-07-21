Two-car collision causes fire, street closure in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A fire in South Austin has resulted in the closure of South First Street between Lightsey and W. Alpine.
The Austin Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area.
The fire was initially thought to be a structure fire, but was actually the result of a two car collision. AFD says one of the cars involved caught fire up against a privacy fence.
Both drivers have been evaluated and will not be transported by ambulance.