Two dead in wreck involving a semi-truck in East Travis County

Two people are dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in East Travis County.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they responded to a call around 11 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of E. State Highway 71 westbound.

When first responders arrived, they found two people pinned in a car.

They got them out and performed CPR, but they died on the scene.

No names have been released, but we do know both victims were adults.

No word on the condition of the truck driver.