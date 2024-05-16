Austin weather: Severe thunderstorm watch for much of central Texas

There is a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central Texas until 5 p.m. Thursday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 1:30 p.m. for Lampasas County.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 5 p.m. for Gillespie County, Hays County, Caldwell County, Bastrop County, Blanco County, Lee County, Travis County, Llano County, Burnet County, Williamson County, Milam County, Lampasas County, San Saba County, Mason County, and Fayette County.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Bell County and Lampasas County until 5:15 p.m. Thursday

A flood advisory has been issued for San Saba County and Mason County until 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

A flood warning has been issued preemptively for Milam County from 6:37 p.m. Friday evening until 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Conditions are favorable for hail, damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain.

Even isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded us to a LEVEL 3 severe weather day.

