UT Austin Commencement ceremony continues as planned without disruption

Students scattered the South Mall on Saturday, just outside UT’s iconic tower.

"It's a big day for us," said Xiao Chen, who’s graduating with a master's in marketing.

Their book bags are swapped for caps and gowns.

"It's really cool getting to walk around campus one last time before I graduate," said Nathan Lopez, who’s graduating with his bachelor's.

Lopez and Chen are headed to UT’s 2024 commencement ceremony.

"I'm so excited for the university-wide ceremony because my parents are here," said Chen. "My family is here, so I'm just really excited."

The cheers at commencement are a stark contrast to the chants happening on campus just a few weeks ago when dozens were arrested after pro-Palestine protests.

On Friday, UT fired a professor after Texas DPS filed a criminal charge against him related to the protests.

Ahead of the ceremony, the university warned any speech or assembly that disrupts or interferes with the ceremonies will not be permitted.

A handful of students protested outside the stadium.

DPS was also present, but the ceremony went without disruption.

"I don't really foresee any problems," said Lopez. "I have been here the whole day. Everything's been pretty normal. Everybody's having a good time."

"I trust the UT students," said Chen. "I feel like they won’t do something that would ruin our ceremony."

Some students, like Kirill Gillespie, found their own way to address the protests.

"I just wore it to shed light on an issue that’s been pervasive at UT and just all across the country," said Gillespie, wearing a Palestine flag on his cap.

Decorated caps or not, students here are just eager to celebrate this long-awaited day together.

"I'm feeling great," said Lopez. "I’m just ready to finish this chapter of my life. Just really excited to see everybody that I've been seeing these past four years of college, and it’s just a really good experience. I'm just happy to bring it to a close."

Many of these students receiving a bachelor’s degree missed out on their high school graduation because of the pandemic, making this ceremony extra special.