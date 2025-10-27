Man, woman found dead; police say recent storms likely played role in both deaths
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were found dead over the weekend and Austin police say recent storms likely played a role.
What we know:
The two people were found in separate incidents on Saturday.
A man was found in the 100 block of South 1st Street, near Lady Bird Lake and the Butler Hike and Bike Trail. A woman was found in the 4700 block of Unity Circle, near Shoal Creek.
APD says based on the preliminary investigation, recent storm waters likely played a role in both deaths and neither case is being investigated as a homicide at this time.
What's next:
The cause and manner of death for both are being investigated by the Travis County Medical Examiner's office.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department