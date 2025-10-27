Man, woman found dead; police say recent storms likely played role in both deaths

The Brief Two people found dead in separate incidents over the weekend Man found dead near Lady Bird Lake; woman found dead near Shoal Creek APD says recent storm waters likely played a role in their deaths



Two people were found dead over the weekend and Austin police say recent storms likely played a role.

What we know:

The two people were found in separate incidents on Saturday.

A man was found in the 100 block of South 1st Street, near Lady Bird Lake and the Butler Hike and Bike Trail. A woman was found in the 4700 block of Unity Circle, near Shoal Creek.

APD says based on the preliminary investigation, recent storm waters likely played a role in both deaths and neither case is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

What's next:

The cause and manner of death for both are being investigated by the Travis County Medical Examiner's office.