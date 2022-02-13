Two homes destroyed, several acres scorched by large fire in Travis County

A large fire in west Travis County destroyed two homes and scorched several acres Sunday.

Around 12:30 p.m. crews from several departments were called to Tyler Trail between Lago Vista and Jonestown near Lake Travis.

Officials with Travis County ESD 1 told FOX 7 Austin that wind and dry conditions made it tough to put out the fire which threatened several homes.

STAR Flight was called in to drop water on the blaze from above. In all nearly a hundred firefighters helped battle the blaze, finally getting it under control shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Two vehicles were also destroyed, but there have been no reports of any injuries. As of Sunday night, it's unclear what caused the fire.

