Two Houston dads on mission to promote adoption

Once the pandemic is over, a flood of children is expected to enter foster care. More and more families will be needed to provide them with a safe and loving home.

Two Houston dads are on a mission to let other same-sex couples know adopting a child is possible, even if you're not a cookie-cutter family.

A few years ago the Johnston's were going down the path of surrogacy. A conversation about Bella, their rescue dog, changed that.

"If we're only willing to bring rescue pets into our household, why would we not have the same philosophy when it comes to having a family," said Mike Johnston.

They began fostering Ethan at just ten days old. Last year the adoption became final.

"I never thought it would be an option to be a dad as a gay man, and through our journey with Depelchin not only did it become an opportunity but it became a reality."

But it wasn't easy. A local judge was only willing to grant a single parent adoption, so they filed for the second parent in another county.

Depelchin Children's Center supported them every step of the way.

"The eligibility requirements to foster or adopt are pretty simple. You have to be at least 21 years of age or older, you can be single or married, and you don't have to own a home. You just have to be able to provide for yourself and the child," said Atasha Kelley-Harris, Depelchin Children's Center.

The Instagram account 2 Houston dads aims to educate others in the gay community that there are solutions to becoming parents. If you're interested in fostering or adoption contact gettingstarted@depelchin.org.