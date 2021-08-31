Two killed in suspected homicide in southern Burnet County

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspected homicide of two people at a home in southern Burnet County.

According to BCSO, deputies responded to a call Monday afternoon around 1 p.m. involving an unresponsive man and woman at a residence in the Overlook subdivision. When deputies arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man dead.

Both the man and woman were transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies.

BCSO says that though this is being investigated as a suspected homicide, the investigation has not revealed any ongoing threat to the public at large.

BCSO says it is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Texas Rangers and the Horseshoe Bay Police Department.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Burnet County Sheriff's Office at 512-756-8080, at www.burnetsheriff.com, or via email to cidadmin@burnetsheriff.com. You can also contact Crimestoppers.

