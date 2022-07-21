Two Mexican nationals indicted for illegal firearms possession

A federal jury indicted two Mexican nationals with one count each of possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, the registration for a tractor trailer used in an attempted human smuggling event came back to a home in San Antonio. Police officers set up surveillance on the home and observed two men leaving in separate trucks.

After traffic stops on both trucks, the drivers were identified as Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48. D’Luna-Bilboa was in possession of a handgun that was found in the center console of the truck he was driving. A search warrant was executed at the home where additional firearms were located.

If convicted, both defendants face up to 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Both defendants have remained in federal custody since their arrests on June 27, 2022.

Officials said 48 people at the scene were pronounced dead; 22 were Mexican nationals, seven from Guatemala, two from Honduras and 17 of unknown origin but suspected to be undocumented. Five more people died at the hospital.