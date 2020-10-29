Two more APD officers placed on administrative leave in connection to May protest incidents

The Austin Police Department has identified two more police officers who have been placed on administrative leave in connection to May protest incidents.

Officer Jeffrey Teng, who has been with APD for four years, and Officer Eric Heim, who has been with APD for five and a half years, have been placed on paid administrative duty due to their involvement in nine protest-related critical incidents between May 30 and May 31, 2020.

Five officers were already identified and placed on administrative leave in June in connection to the incidents.

The nine incidents are as follows:

May 30, 2020 | Approximately 4:30 p.m. | 800 blk of N IH-35 SB Proper

May 30, 2020 | Approximately 5:10 p.m. | 900 blk of N. IH-35 NB Proper

May 30, 2020 | Approximately 5:24 p.m. | 800 blk of N. IH-35 NB Frontage

May 30, 2020 | Approximately 7:12 p.m. | 1000 E. Riverside Dr.

May 31, 2020 | Approximately 1:55 p.m. | 300 blk of W. Cesar Chavez

May 31, 2020 | Approximately 4 p.m. | 800 blk of N. IH-35 SB Proper

May 31, 2020 | Approximately 4 p.m. | 800 blk of N. IH-35 NB Proper

May 31, 2020 | Approximately 11:04 p.m. | 800 blk N. Ih-35 SB Frontage

May 31, 2020 | Approximately 11:04 p.m. | N. IH-35 SB Frontage/E. 8th Street

Officials say APD Special Investigations Unit and the Internal Affairs Division continue to attempt to identify the officer(s) involved in the other protest-related incidents.

These cases remain under investigation. APD will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

