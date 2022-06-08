Two open-call opportunities for City of Austin's Art in Public Places program

There are two open call opportunities for Texas-based artists to be a part of the second quarter of the City of Austin's Art in Public Places program (AIPP).

The AIPP application period is open until August 4, 2022. The second quarter projects include the following:

2022 Second Quarter Open Call Opportunities (for Texas-based artists):

Redbud Trail Bridge & Isle – artwork budget $625,000

Longhorn Dam Bridge – artwork budget $190,000

2022 Second Quarter Opportunities for Pre-Qualified Pool Artists:

Brownie Neighborhood Park – artwork budget $48,000

Highland Neighborhood Park – artwork budget $48,000

Duncan Neighborhood Park ­– artwork budget $48,000

Oertli Neighborhood Park – artwork budget $48,000

Emma Long Metro Park – artwork budget $48,000

"We are excited to continue quarterly application open calls for artists to apply for public art," said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, Director for the Economic Development Department. "This period of opportunities for artwork are citywide and will expand our public collection in park spaces for all residents and visitors to enjoy."

Austin's Economic Development Department's AIPP collaborates with local and nationally known artists to include the history and values of the city's community in cultural landmarks. The second quarter of the program calls to provide opportunities for artists outside of Austin's city limits.

The Red Bud Trail Bridge & Isle and the Longhorn Dam Bridge are open calls to artists through the state of Texas. The city says the opportunity is open to all eligible artists in Texas that meeting the established project criteria.

Those encouraged to apply include artists or artist teams that are familiar with Austin's pride in its diverse creative community, quirky and unique heritage as well as those able to interact with the community and who understand that accessibility is paramount to this project.

Brownie, Highland, Duncan and Oertli Neighborhood Park, as well as Emma Long Metro Park are opportunities only open to existing artists from the 2021-23 Pre-Qualified Artist Pool. This pool features over 300 artists previously selected by jury through a competitive process. The next selection process for the AIPP's Pre-Qualified Artist Pool will occur in 2024. Details will be available online at www.austintexas.gov/aipp.