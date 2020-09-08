Two people severely hurt in house explosion in Ellinger

article

Two people have been hospitalized after suffering severe injuries in a house explosion in Ellinger.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says that at around 6:41 a.m. it received a 9-1-1 call about the explosion on Grover Street.

The Ellinger Fire Department was notified and when firefighters arrived they found the home leveled by the explosion and fire still going. Neighbors and firefighters located the two victims.

The two victims were taken by helicopter to Dell Seton in Austin. Their names and current conditions have not been released at this time.

The fire has been extinguished and officials say several homes in the area for blocks had damage from the explosion.

No other injuries have been reported.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it's believed to have been caused by propane.