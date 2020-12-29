TxDOT crews mobilize across Texas ahead of potential ice event

As Central Texas preps for the next cold front, there’s a chance for some areas to see some snow or wintry mix. Ahead of the icy conditions, the Texas Department of Transportation had crews on the ground making sure roadways are safe for drivers.

TxDOT crews began pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin roads Tuesday, in advance of potential rain and freezing temperatures. These areas included all major highways and overpasses including I-35, Mopac, 183, 290, 71, and 79.

"We’re focusing on our overpasses and our flyovers and our bridges because we know that those elevated structures can freeze first and if there is a wet surface, chances are that could become icy," said Diann Hodges with TxDOT.

The roads were treated with a brine solution that helps prevent ice from sticking to the pavement. TxDOT said teams and trucks will then be placed on standby, to respond to ice situations, as the need arises.

"We don’t know how much freezing rain or ice we might get so we might have to go out and re-treat if we see any kind of issues developing," said Hodges.

Hodges said driving in these conditions can be dangerous, "if at all possible, if the roads look like they’re going to ice, just stay at home and don’t put yourself in that position."

Advertisement

But, she added that she knows says they know things come up, and people will have to be out on the roadway. That’s why they’re doing what they’re doing now, in order to protect you later.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"For those who do need to get out and get somewhere, we do want to make sure we can ensure their safety as best as possible," Hodges said. "The best way to do that is to keep ice from forming on our roadways to begin with"

TxDOT also gave tips to drivers for driving in these types of conditions. Including: using caution when driving over bridges and overpasses as these are the first to freeze. Reducing your speed. Slowing down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles. And, being patient.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.