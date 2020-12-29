TxDOT crews mobilize ahead of potential ice event

The Texas Department of Transportation says it is preparing for potential icing on area roadways this week and its crews have begun pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin roads.

TxDOT says its crews are pretreating roads with a brine solution which helps prevent ice from sticking to the pavement. Work teams and trucks will then be placed on standby, to respond to ice situations, as the need arises.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Chelsea Andrews says that a cold front will move through the region on Wednesday (12/30) and that most of the region will see a cold rain throughout the day on Thursday, but there is a chance for snow flurries and ice pellets mixing in with the rain throughout parts of the Hill Country.

If you're out on the roads and they are icy, officials have some reminders for drivers to safe including:

Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses. These are the first to freeze.

Reduce your speed. A vehicle needs at least three times more space to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads.

Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching crews, and do not pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work – could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been treated.

Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.

For real-time roadway conditions, check DriveTexas.org and you can stay up-to-date with the weather conditions by downloading the FOX 7 WAPP.