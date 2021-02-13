TXDOT, first responders ask people to stay off the roads this weekend

As a winter storm approaches Central Texas, those patrolling the roads are asking people to stay home this holiday weekend.

"Today is just the first day of what looks like a three to four day event," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell in a virtual update Saturday morning. "In Wilco, we are preparing for blizzard conditions, and those aren't words I’ve ever heard in my lifetime in Wilco, and we need the public's help, we need the public to stay at home so our first responders can do their job."

Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason said Saturday that they had already had several vehicles involved in collisions. "It’s just as unsafe for our first responders as it is for you," said Sheriff Gleason.

Earlier this week, an APD officer was severely hurt when she was hit from behind while parked on an icy road.

Saturday morning, a Pedernales Fire Department truck rolled over due to ice. An Austin Fire Department truck also had a close call while parked on the side of a road when an approaching car started sliding.

Four firefighters had to be taken to the hospital.

Multiple accidents were also reported on Mopac Saturday morning, ahead of conditions that are only expected to get worse. "We’re in this for the long haul," said Diann Hodges with the Texas Department of Transportation.

While the roads are dry, TXDOT crews can lay pretreatment to help prevent ice. Once it starts raining, they will de-ice as much as possible. With snow in the forecast, they are anticipating adding special equipment to their vehicles if plowing is needed.

"We do have the ability if needed to clear the roads, however, it's not going to be a massive operation that you would see in a state that deals with this on a regular basis," said Hodges. "We don't have a lot of snowplows, so we will use the equipment we have to clear the roads as best as we can."

In the meantime, avoiding travel for the next few days is highly recommended.

"I believe that we are preparing for some of the worst weather that we have ever seen here in central Texas," said Judge Gravell.