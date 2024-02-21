TxDOT talks I-35 expansion between Austin, San Antonio

As construction ramps up to expand I-35 through Austin, TxDOT is now eyeing the freeway between Austin and San Antonio for a possible expansion. It comes as the region between the two cities sees explosive growth.

"Hays County has been listed as one of the top growing counties in the United States," said Buda City Manager Micah Grau.

"Certainly the traffic flow is challenged, said John Elwell of Buda.

In the next 30 years, TxDOT expects the population along that corridor to more than double, from just over 300,000 to more than 750,000.

"If we don't address this in any way, we're going to see stop and go traffic all day every day on I-35 between Austin and San Antonio," said Brad Wheelis, TxDOT spokesperson.

The agency hosted an open house in Buda on Wednesday night to get feedback from the public.

"10 years ago there was no subdivision in Sunfield. We’re growing to 5,000 homes and soon to grow to 10,000 homes," said Elwell.

"It’s really important that we plan ahead and make sure the infrastructure is there to serve the growing population," said Grau.

Wednesday’s open house was the second of three public forums this week, where people can give their input on what they think a potential revamp of I-35 should look like.

"That could be additional general purpose lanes. Everything’s on the table right now. It could be a combination of any of those things," Wheelis said.

Some are hopeful there is a focus on public transit as a way to alleviate congestion.

Clay Anderson, of the Restart Lone Star Rail District, which is advocating for passenger rail service between Austin and San Antonio, said in a statement:

"There is a large unmet demand for passenger rail in our region, and I’m excited to see that TxDOT is considering rail as an alternative in this PEL study. A train would benefit everyone—no matter if you drive or ride the train—because of the effects it would have on reducing traffic volumes."

"The more drivers we can get off the road, the more new drivers, so I don't think there's a downside to adding rail. People are still going to drive on the roads," said Gabrielle Beal of Southwest Austin.

Photo courtesy: TxDOT

So far, this is just a study, but whatever projects it leads to down the road, the idea is to connect them with the Capitol Express South project in South Austin, and the Northeast Expansion project in Guadalupe County, both of which are under construction now.

"It’s time that we start looking at this, so we can lay out a future for I-35," said Wheelis.

If you’d like to weigh in, there is one more open house on Thursday night in San Marcos, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the San Marcos Activity Center at 501 East Hopkins Street.

You can also submit comments by March 8 to:

Mail:Mobility35 C/O CD&PPO Box 5459Austin, TX 78763

Email: 35linkstudy@txdot.gov

Voicemail: 737-301-3349

For more information, click here.