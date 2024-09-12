TxDOT warns customers of TxTag scam

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers about a scam targeting toll customers.

TxDOT said scammers are sending texts claiming you have a balance or that your account is past due.

TxTag does communicate with customers via email, text and phone calls, but they said they will not send a message about final payment reminders.

Any text message will come from its "22498" number.

You can report any suspicious activity to TxTag customer service or on their website.