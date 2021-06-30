TxTag customers hit with large bills following system change

Kim Britt has been driving on Austin toll roads for about a decade now. Her family uses a TXTag on their cars.

"My husband does every day for work. I do probably once a month," she said.

She loads her account via her credit card...and she was used to seeing a regular charge on her account each month. "Every time it reaches $20 or $30 it just charges me again," said Britt.

However, just last week when she went online to check her balance she noticed a big difference. "It was $166. It's never done that," she said.

Kim's case is one of several reported to FOX 7 Austin. One of FOX 7's employees sent us his bill which was more than $400. Another person on Twitter said they got a $500 bill when they have a TXTag, which is supposed to be lesser than the pay by mail rate.

Back in December, TXTag transitioned to a new system migrating millions of accounts. FOX 7 Austin reached out to TXDOT, along with their executive director. Both declined an interview Wednesday, but tell us in writing:

"Some accounts failed to migrate correctly, resulting in customers getting charged a higher pay by mail rate than the rate when using a tag."

"It's very careless. There are millions of dollars being spent every day," said Britt.

TXTag customers who want to protest the charges can do so online or they can call the contact center which Britt said is another hassle. "Seriously it takes an hour or two to get them on the phone," she said.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter