Expand / Collapse search

Missing man last seen at Texas Eclipse Festival

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 12, 2024 12:18pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 7 Austin
article

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man who was last seen at the Texas Eclipse Festival.

Ty Swails, of Austin, was last seen by his friends at Reveille Peak on April 7.

Swails is 28 years old with a trim build and medium height.

MORE MISSING PERSONS

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burnet County Sheriff's Office at 512-756-8080.