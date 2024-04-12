Missing man last seen at Texas Eclipse Festival
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man who was last seen at the Texas Eclipse Festival.
Ty Swails, of Austin, was last seen by his friends at Reveille Peak on April 7.
Swails is 28 years old with a trim build and medium height.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burnet County Sheriff's Office at 512-756-8080.