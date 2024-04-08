Texas Eclipse event in Burnet County canceled due to severe weather

article

A Burnet County solar eclipse event is not happening due to the possibility of severe weather.

The Texas Eclipse Festival was set to take place over several days and feature music, art, space, and technology.

Organizers posted on April 8 that they had decided to end the festival due to "risks of high winds, tornadic activity, large hail, and thunderstorms."

For those who were already there camping, organizers asked people to leave early to beat traffic.

People are allowed to stay for the eclipse as long as they leave after totality.

The full release is as follows:

Dear Texas Eclipse Guests,

We regret to inform you of the severe weather forecast, including risks of high winds, tornadic activity, large hail, and thunderstorms for later today, including during the eclipse, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Your safety is our top priority. With the support and coordination of Burnet County officials, local safety agencies, and The National Weather Service, we’ve agreed to end the festival today in a calm orderly manner.

Leave early for safety and to beat traffic. Guests may stay for the eclipse provided they pack and are prepared to depart after totality. This guidance may change based on weather.

In light of this decision:

-Please begin packing and prepare to leave the campgrounds promptly.

-Prioritize safety and responsible driving when leaving the venue, following traffic laws and weather advisories.

-All programming and performances for Monday and Tuesday are canceled.

-No additional guests will be permitted to enter the venue.

-In-bound shuttles to the venue are canceled.

-Our team is coordinating shuttle services and organizing groups for an orderly departure.

-You will receive an email with a partial refund policy soon, addressing details and timing

We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this process. Rest assured, we are dedicated to your safety and will provide ongoing updates.

If you have any special circumstances or ADA needs, please call us on 561-247-3339 for assistance.