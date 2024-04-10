Missing woman last seen in Central Austin

article

Austin police need your help finding a missing woman.

Police say 79-year-old Catherine Driscoll was reported missing at 7 p.m. on April 9, and they are concerned about her immediate welfare due to her deteriorating emotional behavior and unexplained disappearance.

She was last seen at the intersection of E 18th St and Trinity St at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Driscoll is described as 5 feet tall and approximately 130 pounds. She has green eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, dark pants, and carrying a purple backpack.

If you see Driscoll, call 9-1-1 immediately or the APD Missing Person's Unit at 512-974-5250.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.