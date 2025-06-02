Earned A's this school year? Enjoy a free day at Typhoon Texas on June 4

article

Did you earn A's this year? Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville wants to celebrate that with free admission this Wednesday.

What we know:

On Wednesday, June 4, all K-12 students who present a 2025 report card with three or more A's will get into the park for free.

In order to get in, students must present a 2025 report card and a valid matching school ID at the gate. Only physical or digital report cards will be accepted; no screenshots will be allowed.

This offer cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions and is only valid on June 4. Entry is also subject to availability and waterpark capacity.

Park gates will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Great Grades Days celebration.

Free on-site parking, tubes and lifejackets are available.

What they're saying:

"We love celebrating the hard work of young students, and Great Grades Day is one of our favorite traditions," said general manager Tyler Ward. "It’s our way of rewarding young achievers with a day of well-earned fun while helping families kick off summer on a high note."

What you can do:

For attraction information, cabana rentals and season passes, click here.